I urge everyone who is tired of the “noise” coming from “talking heads” from both the right and left to take Bob Thigpen’s advice in his letter of last week to read the Mueller Report. It is publicly available with a quick Google Search and spells out in great detail what transpired with Russian interference of the 2016 election and offers a sobering insight into the disfunction, incompetence and dishonesty of the Trump administration.
I will spare you my personal opinion on this matter but urge you to see for yourself what actually happened so that you can make an informed judgement rather than relying on spin from the pundits.
The first six pages will scare the heck out of you and if nothing else, should cause you to ask what our congressional leaders are doing (nothing) to protect us from foreign meddling in our democracy.
Bill Ehrensperger
St. Simons Island