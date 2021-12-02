“The End Times” or “Holiday Season?” Shove in line for a merry, greedy “Black Friday” season?
Anyone paying attention agrees there’s never been a worse time in history. The fact that parents are responsible for children has become a savaged notion. America surrendered to the sour, corruption-decayed old bucket of Marxist “experts” in an obscenely tiny span of time. They have accomplished their monstrously calculated goal: the destruction of the family.
These sociopath socio-political enemies of the American family use genius Marxist tactics: deafening media distraction, moral confusion and the enticements of twisted rewards for exchange for parent’s agreement to surrender their children’s lives. The degenerate Marxists’ evil prize is the loving logic and gut instincts which are the Bible for those who brought children into the world.
Isn’t it time we tossed our notions that the holidays are the most precious time we have? Every day is God’s gift. These last awful years are the only time left for our little ones. Remember the phrase “happy memories?”
For crying out loud, how much will it cost to give them happy memories for free? If you don’t love them, pretend you do. Bake a cake for them for no reason. Make a fool of yourself and dance and make them laugh for no reason.
For crying out loud, you know how to do it. Forget what season it is and seize today. Let’s give America’s beloved children happy dreams full of happy family memories. Before it’s too late.
Victoria Jarvis
Brunswick