July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress approved the final wording of the Declaration of Independence; which was formally delivered to Great Britain in November. In spite of unimaginable danger, our fledgling nation spread her wings and officially cut the ties of bondage to England.
What has transpired since that year to the present represents a tremendously complex amalgam of incredible triumph, heartbreaking loss of national treasure, transformative strides in inventions and discoveries that have changed the world. We have fanned and kept the flames of freedom burning in order to protect from the tyranny of a smothering government.
Our nation made the horrendous mistake of thinking one man had the right to own another. Blacks and Indians suffered incalculable loss. The 13th amendment in 1865 restored a sense of sanity by abolishing slavery. All men are created equal. We must not continuously dwell on past mistakes, but focus on moving forward while striving to become a better people and nation with equal opportunity and justice for all.
For all the world, America stands as a fascinating enigma. Our dominance on the world stage is couched in peaceful restraint, while the fragrance of true freedom has attracted millions throughout our history.
Are we a perfect nation? Our past suggests otherwise. But America, I believe, has always strived to be that ‘shining city on a hill.’ Millions consider America to be the greatest nation the world has ever known, and with every fiber of my being I believe it is no accident.
Thomas Goodrich
Brunswick