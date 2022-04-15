While traveling through Iowa a few years ago I visited a museum called the “Corn Palace” where you can learn all about the crop that state is known for. An exhibit that has stuck in my mind was a plexiglass cylinder filled with 26 pounds of corn. The signage explained that this is how much corn it takes to produce one gallon of ethanol. It went on to explain that the amount of energy it takes to plant, harvest, transport and convert 26 pounds of corn into ethanol exceeds the amount of energy produced when it is burned. The tractors, combines and trucks used to produce the ethanol all burn No. 2 diesel fuel.
Now the government would have us believe we can solve our fuel shortages by putting more ethanol in our gasoline. The old saying that “when you find yourself in a hole, stop digging” applies here. Furthermore, ethanol has a lower caloric energy value per gallon than gasoline, meaning lower miles per gallon. Using more ethanol in automobiles will raise our oil consumption, not decrease it. “Follow the science” (not the politics) should apply here. I hope Tesla Motors is working on a battery powered tractor, combine and truck. Farmers will have to raise prices to cover their increased fuel costs when crops now in the ground go to market.
Bob Jones
Brunswick