Several years ago, under the guise of road improvements, a small, unnecessary, unwanted and very expensive rotary was thrust upon us. Now Cap Fendig and his commissioners want to make it more decorative with a planter, flowers, grass and palm trees at great expense.

It’s time to erase a mistake — tear up the roundabout, repave the road and install four four-way stop signs. Listen for the cheers.

Just before the SPLOST election, 24 large palm trees were planted in the abysmal East Beach parking lot. Which SPLOST paid for those? A more efficient use of those funds would have been to hire more lifeguards and life-saving equipment.

Our commissioners need to reread their duties and responsibilities, and Cap Fendig would benefit by dropping the “Father Knows Best” attitude. If they want to pass another SPLOST, they need to be much more transparent and to listen to the residents that elected them.

Peg Shorey

St. Simons Island

More from this section

IPC investigates beach crossover proposal

IPC investigates beach crossover proposal

The weather could hardly have been better on East Beach Tuesday as four members of the Islands Planning Commission conducted a site visit and evaluation of a proposal to extend the wooden walkway at Coast Cottages over the dunes by as much as 500 feet or more.