Several years ago, under the guise of road improvements, a small, unnecessary, unwanted and very expensive rotary was thrust upon us. Now Cap Fendig and his commissioners want to make it more decorative with a planter, flowers, grass and palm trees at great expense.
It’s time to erase a mistake — tear up the roundabout, repave the road and install four four-way stop signs. Listen for the cheers.
Just before the SPLOST election, 24 large palm trees were planted in the abysmal East Beach parking lot. Which SPLOST paid for those? A more efficient use of those funds would have been to hire more lifeguards and life-saving equipment.
Our commissioners need to reread their duties and responsibilities, and Cap Fendig would benefit by dropping the “Father Knows Best” attitude. If they want to pass another SPLOST, they need to be much more transparent and to listen to the residents that elected them.
Peg Shorey
St. Simons Island