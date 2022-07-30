Dear editors, I am disappointed in you! In your attempt to be fair you allow the people from “The Center for a Sustainable Coast” to dominate the letters to the editor page with a barrage of thinly veiled propaganda for the Democratic party. And I choke on “Democrat party.” What now presents itself as such bears no resemblance to the party that I revered in my youth.

A recent letter from them contained many unsupported statements and some down right bull. Surely you must draw the line somewhere. I am now in instant 1948 recall of Lillian Hellman jumping on Joe McCarthy with “Have you no shame?”

