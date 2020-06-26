With only one full day left in the legislative session, the Satilla River needs our help to protect it from proposed and future landfills. Now is the time to call Georgia representatives throughout the state and ask that they vote yes on Senate Bill 384.
S.B. 384 was first introduced by Senator William Ligon to prohibit the construction of any municipal solid waste disposal facility or coal combustion residual landfill within 3 miles of the Satilla River. This legislation is crucial for protecting the quality of life of residents who live near the Satilla River and preserving the area for fishermen, kayakers, and other visitors who recreate on the Satilla River. In addition, the Satilla River flows east and meets the Atlantic Ocean just south of Jekyll Island. Any proposed or future landfills have the potential to negatively impact groundwater and drinking water, the main stem of the Satilla, the estuaries and marshes downstream in Camden and Glynn counties, and even the Atlantic Ocean.
With minimal industrial activity, agricultural operations, and development, the Satilla River is a prized and untouched natural resource in southeast Georgia. S.B. 384 will greatly improve the law governing the protection of this natural resource. To help protect the Satilla River, call or email your Georgia representative and ask “Will you request the House Rules Committee vote on S.B. 384 as soon as possible? Will you vote yes on S.B. 384?” Time is running out.
Rachael Thompson
Brunswick