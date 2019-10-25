Wednesday’s front page article on local employers’ search for skilled labor has prompted this letter.
The employers interviewed all stressed the struggle locally to find employees with soft skills and a strong work ethic. The STAR Foundation of Coastal Georgia offers participants of its six-week employment readiness courses intensive training in soft skills such as employer expectations, attendance and punctuality, goal setting, conflict resolution, proper business attire and time management, along with basic computer skills. Our graduates, mostly low-income men and women from Glynn County, are motivated, committed, disciplined, and ready to become valued employees.
Recently, in an effort to address the needs of teens, STAR, in conjunction with Coastal Plains Charter High School in Brunswick, instituted an employment and education readiness course in the evening for its students.
Yet, as with most other nonprofits both locally and nationwide, STAR struggles to raise the funds needed to implement and expand these programs. Individual philanthropy and special events are simply not enough. Corporate contributions are needed. Business needs to put its money where its needs are.
Lee Owen
St. Simons Island