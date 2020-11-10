If the last days have shown us anything, they’ve shown that we are a deeply divided country. Add the pandemic, poverty, extreme climate conditions, racial unrest and human rights issues, and it’s no wonder so many of us are experiencing low-level depression.
Perhaps it’s time to look at the bigger picture: We’re in the midst of an epic cultural shift. We’re shifting from an industrial society committed to economic growth to a life-sustaining culture committed to healing and recovery of our world. Slowly we are learning to understand and accept our interdependence upon one another — regardless of nationality, religion, race, gender, age or sexual orientation.
Social activists and authors Joanna Macy and Chris Johnson call this shift, “The Great Turning.” Whatever the name, it’s change, and for most of us change is hard. Instead of resisting this shift, let’s embrace the big picture, rediscover hope and reassess the values by which we live our lives.
Randy Siegel
St. Simons Island