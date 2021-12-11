Your paper gives a great deal of space to theories such as “circular economy” put forth by those great thinkers with a dog in the fight. You devote far too little to observations by the good ‘ole boys who have spent their lives down in the engine rooms that drive our economy.
The view from down here says we wouldn’t have a problem to solve if the elite didn’t indulge in so many excesses and waste so many tax dollars planning fantasy props for falling skies.
It is not theory, but blatant fact that the USA is following Lenin’s proven ten steps for destroying existing governments and that we are at about step eight. I know this from an aged memory and yet our educated elite, with their vast knowledge of history, do not post a word about this. Do they already fear Big Brother?
I fear that step nine, involving de-facto or real suspension of our constitution, will be attempted before our next mid-term elections, or the pendulum of opportunity will, again, temporarily swing away from the probability of success in delivering us to “utopia.”
Considering the hedonistic nature of our contemporary society; chances are very great that we will enjoy Lenin’s “utopia” with its inherent basic shortages and severely rationed freedoms before the end of the decade. My political predictions have been about 70 percent accurate going back to the Truman win. I have never before prayed to be wrong. I am on this one. Why do the great thinkers’ plans for futures always involve real suffering for the working classes?
Bob Hilton
Brunswick