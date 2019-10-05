Contrary to what was predicted, America didn’t get smarter when television and Internet replaced newspapers and books as America’s primary source of information. These electronic mediums avoid complex issues and present simplified, standardized, establishment-sanctioned narratives. News media, entertainment and academia all present narratives that favor elite agendas that are inimical to Heartland America.
Heartland America is comprised of various ethnic groups — Whites, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, et al, who, although diverse, hold traditional American values. Votes of Heartland Americans were essential in the election of a president that elites thought their media had discredited. His achievements have eclipsed his flaws, and Donald Trump has become Heartland America’s president.
Media elites were so successful in manipulating public opinion, they were certain they could control the outcome of the presidential election. The defeat of their candidate, Hillary Clinton, stunned and enraged them. Almost three years after the election, their rage has not subsided but accelerated. And, although they failed to prevent Trump’s election, they think they can remove him from office. To do so, elites will use whatever means is necessary, with no concern for ethics or legality. It will be a travesty for Americans if this president is impeached simply because elites don’t like his politics.
Gail Jarvis
Brunswick