President Trump has announced one plan for his second term. He wants to get rid of the payroll tax. This is also known as FICA and is used to support Social Security and Medicare. Without this funding, both programs would be at the mercy of the federal budget process. The elimination of the payroll tax means a small increase in take home pay for employees and a major windfall for employers, since the tax is split 50/50 between employers and employees.
In the long run, those who work for a living will have to figure out how to fund their retirement and those already on Social Security and Medicare will be facing some hard choices if this were to happen.
For those who think this couldn’t happen, remember no one really expected Donald Trump to win the presidency, either. Think hard about who you vote for in November.
Mark Hartry
Brunswick