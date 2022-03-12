E-bikes (electric motor bicycles) and Onewheels (electric motor skateboards) are zooming past me on the sidewalks and beaches.
E-bikes have three classes, class 1 and 2 go up to 20 mph. Class 3 goes up to 28 mph. The Onewheel goes up to 20 mph. Georgia law states that a class 3 e-bike cannot be ridden on a sidewalk, multi-use or shared-use path unless it is within or adjacent to a highway or roadway. Georgia law states “No” for sidewalk restrictions. It seems unclear whether these e-bikes and Onewheels should only be on the street and not the sidewalk or beach, and have the same rules as golf carts.
Glynn County Ordinance section 2-11-16 states that it is “unlawful for any person to drive or operate any motor-driven vehicle on the beaches or dunes of St. Simons Island.” Ordinance section 2-11-5 states that it is “unlawful to ride, drive or take any bicycles, skateboards, scooters or unauthorized motor vehicles onto the St. Simons Island Pier.”
E-bikes and Onewheels are great for mobility issues or distance cycling. I fear that an elderly person or child will get hit and hurt by a passing by e-bike or Onewheel. Most pedestrians have earbuds on and don’t pay attention to their surroundings and could be hit or hurt. At 20 mph, they can knock you down and harm you. Please be careful. Unfortunately, rules or laws don’t change until an accident occurs. Be aware of your surroundings. Have a safe spring and summer.
Diane Schwaller
St. Simons Island