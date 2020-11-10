Every American, whether Republican or Democrat, should want to be absolutely sure our voting process is safe and secure. We should never lower our standards of right and wrong to be the victor of any contest.
Calling the presidential race before the legal challenges are complete is even more suspect. If after the questionable ballot counting process is fully investigated, then and only then can we move forward to accept the outcome.
We, the 70 million Americans who voted for Donald J. Trump, will not concede until every legal vote is counted and every ballot verified.
Joy Turner
Brunswick