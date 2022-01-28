Who hired Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock? The regular voters who could not be bothered with a runoff just after New Year’s and the first-time voters who became eligible when they turned 18.
That is the cohort that is going to help determine a new Justice on the Supreme Court and help judicial reform move along.
It took three elections and thirty candidates to get Ossoff and Warnock into the Senate. Talk about year-round effort!
Next up? Our legislative policy setters at all levels.
Monica Smith
St. Simons Island