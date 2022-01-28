Who hired Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock? The regular voters who could not be bothered with a runoff just after New Year’s and the first-time voters who became eligible when they turned 18.

That is the cohort that is going to help determine a new Justice on the Supreme Court and help judicial reform move along.

It took three elections and thirty candidates to get Ossoff and Warnock into the Senate. Talk about year-round effort!

Next up? Our legislative policy setters at all levels.

Monica Smith

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Fresh outdoor cuts

Fresh outdoor cuts

Alvin Mack gives Maurice Hughes a buzz cut in a front yard on Cochran Ave. in Arco on Monday afternoon. “I just do this on the side to help some people in the neighborhood,’’ Alvin Mack said. “People who know me.” Mack had his barber chair sitting beside a sidewalk and his scissors, talc, br…

St. Simons town hall draws big turnout

St. Simons town hall draws big turnout

A full house at the Sea Palms conference center on St. Simons Island voiced their wishes, needs and criticisms Monday to Glynn County Commissioners at a town hall meeting to discuss a proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.