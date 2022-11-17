In the Nov. 12 editorial, the editor of The Brunswick News ridicules western states for “delays or general pokiness in producing a final” vote count. And then the editor says those “delays” rightfully stir up suspicion about the legitimacy of vote counts in those states. That is simply irresponsible editorializing.
The editor should be teaching people about the differences in state laws rather than encouraging unfounded suspicions. For instance, in Georgia, votes submitted by mail must be received no later than the close of polls on Election Day. In Nevada, however, mail-in ballots that are postmarked on or before election day can be received and counted for up to four days after election day. That is a simple difference in deadline and does not mean that Nevada is “slow” and should not raise any suspicion about Nevada’s process. States have a right to make their own election laws, and citizens (and editors) have a responsibility to understand the differences. Georgia has a requirement that someone receive at least 50% of the vote. That requirement is not in place in Nevada. Nevada will know who is their new senator before Georgia completes its runoff process. That difference does not make Georgia slow or poky or suspicious. Nevada is being careful to follow its election laws and so is Georgia. The editor should be patient and encourage his readers to be patient.