A few days ago, five Biden staff members were fired for the use of marijuana. Now we have Vice President Harris doing an interview on a talk show back in 2019 where she said “I have. And I inhaled. I did inhale,” Harris said of her marijuana use on the syndicated radio program “The Breakfast Club” in February 2019. “I think it gives a lot of people joy. And we need more joy in the world.”
So why were five people fired and not her? Just because she is the vice president. As Aunt Nancy has said over and over “no one is above the law.” So we have a VP in the White House who admits using drugs, wonder what else she tried?
By her admitting the use of drugs, she too should be fired. As attorney general for California, she sent many hundreds of men and women to prison in the use or selling of drugs.
I think as Americans we should have someone in office who believes in the laws of our land and who is willing to enforce them. There are policies in place for those people who want to become federal officers or agents, and they are tested for drug use before they are allowed to join. If they are required to do this then why not Congress or the Senate? Those are good federal jobs. And they are required to do a urine test at any time during their careers?
Art Guzman
Brunswick