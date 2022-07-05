Diversity of thought is a healthy thing, especially when discourse is thoughtful and meaningful. The ideal workings of a democracy depend on intelligent expressions of differing opinions. The ideal outcome of a working democracy is respect for one another’s views and compromise.
Larry Elder’s syndicated column on Monday, June 27, was neither intelligent nor meaningful. It amounted to almost two dozen silly and juvenile anti-Democratic wisecracks. These may be mildly humorous if they weren’t so one-sided. But the true appeal seems to be for those who engage in mocking people who do not think the way they do. And in many cases, seeing this derision in print not only perpetrates hate but feeds the spread of totally fictitious stories like the ridiculous idea that Democrats are all pedophiles.
The racial slurs and disrespectful “satire” shown by the author should have no place in an otherwise respected community newspaper. They are nothing but snarky comments one would see on Facebook or Twitter.
The last thing this country needs is more division.
Diana Prentice
St. Simons Island