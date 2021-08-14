We should all be outraged by the comments of Scott McQuade in Thursday’s paper. He wants the start of school delayed and the school calendar changed so that students can serve the tourism industry.
It’s bad enough what we as a nation have done to our children during a year and a half of COVID-19 panic, but now Mr. McQuade is wanting us to sacrifice our children’s education on the alter of commerce. Thank God that our local educators do not take their direction from the Golden Isles Visitor’s Bureau.
Let’s keep our priorities in order: put our children and their education first.
Jeff Shue
St. Simons Island