Your editorial of Saturday, July 11, while well-intended I am sure, unfairly painted an honorable man, Jay Wiggins, as a conspirator in a sinister plot to deny sunshine to the community.
Please be reminded that there are many moving parts to the Arbery investigation. Since the killer and his cohorts have been charged, the facts supporting the charges are shareable. There are others though that are being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, The Department of Justice and Georgia attorney general and governor’s office for their role in the delay in justice. Sharing this information is illegal and could potentially result in justice being delayed or denied.
I understand that your role and goal is to provide the community with news. Chief Jay Wiggins’ role is to provide justice. Couldn’t you give him credit and support for doing his job, rather than condemnation?
Mark Newman
Brunswick