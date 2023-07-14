I cannot believe The Brunswick News ran — verbatim! — a laundry list of Buddy Carter’s lies about his right whale legislation in last week’s editorial. It is yet another example of irresponsible, biased propaganda masquerading as journalism by this paper. And one which must be an embarrassment to your actual journalists, who surely care about reporting the truth.
If you want to throw your weight against NOAA’s protections, fine. But first, figure out how to cite your sources. Find and interpret credible data, not half-baked opinions. Learn how to calculate probability (hint: “one in a million” isn’t it). Actually interview a scientist and try to understand the data (even a local high school biology student would do in a pinch. They would undoubtedly be held to a higher standard by their teachers than Congressman Carter was by your paper.)