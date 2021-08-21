Your Aug. 19 editorial “Leave local control in the hands of local governments” immediately takes the position that “the more local the government, the greater the voice of the people represented” and concludes with “leave local control in the hands of local government.”
This is precisely the point of view that is expressed by those that feel St. Simons Island should be incorporated. Is incorporation necessary in order to give citizens this “greater voice?” Personally, I say no. But, when you have local government officials that not only do not engage their constituents, but do not even engage each other on critical decisions, that “greater voice” of the citizens will never be heard.
We elect our county commissioners to represent us — whether a single district or at large — and they have a responsibility to do just that. They cannot properly represent us unless there is an open, two-way dialogue about the problems, the opportunities, and the strategies and solutions.
There is not enough space here (or time) to list all of the things that our commissioners are discussing or have discussed, and decisions that have been made without any of this open dialogue. One of the key values that the commission adopted as part of their strategic plan was the value of transparency. Where is that now?
If the people we have elected don’t (or won’t) get it, then maybe it is time to try once again to convince our legislators that the incorporation of St. Simons Island is necessary.
George Ragsdale
St. Simons Island