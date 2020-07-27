The July 23 editorial implying the demise of the 1965 Voting Rights Act (VRA) is misleading.
The U.S. Supreme Court decision in Shelby County v. Holder invalidated VRA's Section 4(b), the mid-1960s formula applied in pre-clearance decisions as to whether changes in election practices in certain states, counties and cities complied with the statute. This formula did not address what Congress terms "the second generation" of measures aimed at what is conventionally known as voter suppression: requiring various forms of voter identification, closing polling places, purging registrations, altering precinct locations, demanding exact name matches and related practices. As the Fourth Circuit described uses of these practices, they "targeted African Americans with almost surgical precision" — see North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP v. McCrory (2016).
Georgia tends more toward a shotgun approach with less exactitude, but examples of state action abound in U.S. District Court cases in the Northern District of Georgia and elsewhere in several local cities and counties.
While Shelby County found the old formula inappropriate, it did not invalidate other provisions of the VRA, the case law developed thereunder, or whether Congress could apply a rational purpose test in revising the formula. The effect is to make enforcement more difficult; however, litigation under VRA is continuing with less interference from what the editorial calls "scandal ridden Washington" under the current Department of Justice. A more balanced editorial would have included such information.
Tim Ryles
Brunswick