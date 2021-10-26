Your editorial concerning the state’s “right economic moves during pandemic” was both stunningly simplistic and alarmingly insulting to those who are not employed.
Job gains and reduced unemployment are positive economic news. However there was an increased human and social economic cost to these moves. So how did Georgia fare with its slow walking approach to multiple COVID and Delta injuries?
1. Ranked by per capita deaths, Georgia was the 8th worse state in the USA with almost 28,000 deaths.
2. While over 190 million U.S. citizens or 57% of our population was fully vaccinated, Georgia’s rate was 47% which placed us 42nd in the country.
3. In Glynn County, deaths from COVID rose from 159 on July 4th to 301 as of Monday. Reported cases over the same period, rose from 6,858 to 15,289.
So while jobs increased, so did deaths, hospitalizations and stress on our overworked health care system and first responder personnel.
A final note: Linking the sticky downward movement of Georgia’s unemployment rate to the “perfectly capable individuals..(who) daily ask for spare change and handouts” is both facile and misplaced reasoning. Those who were in need were there before COVID and will be there after COVID. They are a convenient target but a misplaced one. Try talking with one of these “perfectly capable” individuals and then walk a mile in their shoes. Your cause and effect spectrum just might expand.
James Foster
St. Simons Island