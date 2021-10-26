Your editorial concerning the state’s “right economic moves during pandemic” was both stunningly simplistic and alarmingly insulting to those who are not employed.

Job gains and reduced unemployment are positive economic news. However there was an increased human and social economic cost to these moves. So how did Georgia fare with its slow walking approach to multiple COVID and Delta injuries?

1. Ranked by per capita deaths, Georgia was the 8th worse state in the USA with almost 28,000 deaths.

2. While over 190 million U.S. citizens or 57% of our population was fully vaccinated, Georgia’s rate was 47% which placed us 42nd in the country.

3. In Glynn County, deaths from COVID rose from 159 on July 4th to 301 as of Monday. Reported cases over the same period, rose from 6,858 to 15,289.

So while jobs increased, so did deaths, hospitalizations and stress on our overworked health care system and first responder personnel.

A final note: Linking the sticky downward movement of Georgia’s unemployment rate to the “perfectly capable individuals..(who) daily ask for spare change and handouts” is both facile and misplaced reasoning. Those who were in need were there before COVID and will be there after COVID. They are a convenient target but a misplaced one. Try talking with one of these “perfectly capable” individuals and then walk a mile in their shoes. Your cause and effect spectrum just might expand.

James Foster

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Folks gather for send-off of Golden Ray remnants

Folks gather for send-off of Golden Ray remnants

With the tugboat Kurt Crosby pushing and the Crosby Star pulling, a dry dock barge carrying the last big chunk of the shipwrecked Golden Ray slid past a crowd gathered early Monday afternoon at the end of the St. Simons Pier.

Damage delay for last of Golden Ray

Damage delay for last of Golden Ray

Extensive underside damage to the final chunk of shipwreck in the St. Simons Sound will require considerable alterations to the dry dock barge that will haul it away, extending by at least “several days” the removal of the last visible vestige of the Golden Ray in the waters between Jekyll a…

+5
Third day of jury selection sets familiar pattern

Third day of jury selection sets familiar pattern

A new set of faces on the third day of jury selection produced a familiar pattern — plenty of Glynn County residents with knowledge of, opinions on, and connections to the highly-publicized killing of a Black man by three White men on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Feb…

+3
City celebrates new playground

City celebrates new playground

Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey believes the city has done a poor job in showing voters how the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax can positively impact a community.