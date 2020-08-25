The political games editorial of Aug. 22 is about as effective as a dull knife. Consider the statement: “There are too many opinions out there, and it’s getting harder and harder to distinguish fact from fiction.”

It is your job to at least try to distinguish fact from fiction. That’s what objective reporting is all about.

Blaming everyone involved for all the problems is a dodge to avoid making a reasoned decision. The “experts” you refer to have come down on both sides of most issues.

Yes, you’ll probably offend some folks by taking a stand. Politics is as messy as good sex. Please use your God-given commonsense and take a stand.

The Dickson columns and Larry Hobbs’ CrimeScene reports are always entertaining.

Harvey Fry

Woodbine

