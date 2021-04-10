The obtuseness of your April 1 editorial was so blatant it had to be deliberate. Georgia’s new voting laws do, as you say, apply to everyone, but there is such a thing as disparate impact. Shortened voting hours, drop boxes locked after business hours, less time and fewer legitimate reasons to request an absentee ballot, all have a disparate impact on those who do not have flexible working hours or adequate transportation, a pretty good description of low income persons of all races.
Further, the impact of the law is cumulative. Recent research by the Atlanta Journal Constitution found 214 precinct closures since 2012. Most were in counties with high poverty rates and significant Black populations. If thousands of voters have only one place to vote in their county, any additional restrictions decrease access disproportionately. Remember the 12 hour lines in Fulton County last June?
No one, as your snide comment asks, goes to a poll to eat. They go to vote, hopefully in a reasonable amount of time. When reasonable turns into cruel and unusual, voters do not expect poll workers to feed them, another ridiculous statement. But how anyone could begrudge allowing food trucks or a local organization from assuming the responsibility is telling.
You don’t mention the real outrage. The law puts final control over election results in the hands of the legislature. Georgia Republicans should realize times are changing. Wonder if they will like Democrats having that kind of power?
Audrey Gibbons
Brunswick