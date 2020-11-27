Your editorial on a recent incident involving an “assault rifle” was hopelessly muddled.
Your headline described it as “a powerful assault rifle” but the text specifies it was a Draco handgun. I was a licensed firearms dealer for 10 years so am very familiar with that gun. It is a handgun built on an AK-47 type platform firing a 7.62x39 round. That is about as powerful as a 30-30 rifle used for deer hunting.
The bigger problem has nothing to do with the gun. The person was 17. It was illegal for him to have a handgun. It was illegal for him to be carrying a loaded handgun. It was illegal to fire the gun in city limits. And of course it was illegal to fire it into a house, endangering people there.
We should focus on what chain of events led this teenager to obtain the gun, walk around with it, and think it was acceptable to shoot at people. The size, type, and caliber of the gun are irrelevant.
Bill Bernstein
Brunswick