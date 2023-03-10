In the editorial of March 7, The Brunswick News supports raising the penalty for engaging in a riot from a misdemeanor to a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. It argues that “burning property and deliberately hurting people” should not be treated as a misdemeanor.
It misses the point that arson and assault and battery are already crimes punishable as felonies. Not everyone at a protest or a riot is guilty of destroying property or hurting other people. When it can be proved that individuals at a protest or riot have burned property, they can already be prosecuted as arsonists guilty of a felony and also as rioters guilty of an additional misdemeanor. The only reason to increase the penalty for rioting is a willingness to punish individuals without being able to prove that they are actually guilty of an existing felony.