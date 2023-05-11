While I appreciate The News alerting its readers to the continued decline in academic test scores of eighth grade students in history and civics, I found the bulk of the May 4 editorial devoted to finding the blame for this situation to be devoid of facts and focused on one group — “revisionists.” This group has, according to The BN, complicated the curriculum by forcing their interpretation of “every event and action” since our country’s founding on “young minds.” Further, they are accused of pushing “complicated details now covered in college inserted in elementary and middle school books.” The conclusion is that these actions have led to a “dumbing down” of what students know. The conclusion for the public at large is to “wake up.”
Here is my conclusion. Before The BN continues to write vague accusations of who is to blame (which did not include reporting by the Fourth Estate), I would suggest they engage in the business of true journalism: finding the facts in a murky area of common concern, and do that right here in Glynn County so its citizens have the knowledge to take action.