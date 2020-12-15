In this time, one of the most important issues for our nation is learning again how to listen and converse with each other in a civil and thoughtful manner. Your editorial about “political tricks” not only ignores this issue but exacerbates the current division, mistrust and fears of a divided nation.
Red flag terms such as “screaming front page,” “advocates of socialism,” “foul taste and smell” does not promote civil discourse. Nor does the inference that Democrats alone, “driven by sheer desperation” are the only side engaged in negative campaigning.
I can only hope that going forward, The Brunswick News becomes an advocate for calming the language of our times and a proponent of two sides, each with different views, finding ways of understanding and respecting each other’s positions.
Differences will always exist in a democracy. But eliminating the pejorative language to honest, frank debate may allow us and our elected officials to focus on solutions to the difficult problems of our times.
James Foster
St. Simons Island