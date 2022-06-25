Certainly our country is facing several challenges to our economy, and I am not pleased with the performances of either the Federal Reserve chairman or the Treasury secretary.
Nonetheless, to actually be in a recession, you must have had two consecutive quarters with negative GDP growth. Inasmuch as the first quarter of 2022 had 6.5% growth, and the second quarter is forecast to have 2.3% growth, it will be some time before we might know we are in a recession. In fact, it will require that both the third and fourth quarters have negative GDP growth. That will not be known until early January 2023.
So you, and the media, can justifiably complain about problems with the economy, but it is way too early for “recession talk.”
Dick Wiederhorn
St. Simons Island