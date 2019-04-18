Georgia “Public Service Commission” vice-chair Tim Echols’ recent comments against the Green New Deal (GND) could hardly be more misleading, misinformed, and cynically ironic.
In his rejection of the progressive GND proposal, Echols defends Georgia’s energy policy, falsely portraying Plant Vogtle as a praiseworthy centerpiece of our state’s achievements. Unbiased observers of the protracted fiasco, a.k.a. Plant Vogtle, recognize it as extravagant corporate welfare, absurdly over budget, now approaching $30 billion — double the starting cost — and years behind schedule.
If that profligate transfer of wealth from citizens to entrenched corporate autocracy is Georgia’s pride-and-joy, the state’s energy policy — and our collective future — are doomed.
Contrary to Echols’ claims espousing the monumentally wasteful Vogtle project, the Green New Deal’s aims — though ambitious — are legitimate. Providing clean energy while overhauling U.S. public policies to offer greater access to living-wage employment and equitable business opportunities is a commendable, timely enterprise vital to America’s future.
David Kyler
Center for a Sustainable Coast