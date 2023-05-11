In this era of partisan misinformation disguised as good intentions, it shouldn’t be surprising that brazenly bogus events were staged for Earth Day.
Greenwashing is a courteous euphemism for an “Earth Day Summit” in McIntosh County, organized by Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols. Summit announcements alleging that it would advance sustainability actually undermined the concept by deceptively ignoring flagrant omissions and contradictions in both the event’s program and Echol’s positions on the PSC.
In statements promoting the event, Echols falsely asserted that by producing clean-energy hardware — e.g., lithium batteries, solar panels, and electric vehicles — Georgia is striving to become a leader in the transition to clean energy. Yet he conspicuously ignored PSC-approved use of natural gas instead of rooftop solar, which defeats the urgently needed transition by prolonging the reckless release of heat-trapping emissions.
Moreover, Georgia’s energy policy supporting fossil-fuel combustion will also burden household budgets with still more unfair PSC rate increases, due to rising natural gas prices and unwavering protection of Georgia Power profit margins. Residential power bills in Georgia have soared by over 30% since 2010, resulting in the state having one of the nation’s highest number of utility disconnections because many households are unable to afford excessive costs.
Until Georgia leaders adopt legitimate clean-energy policies phasing out fossil fuel dependency, our state will fail to do its part to decisively and rapidly reduce heat-trapping emissions. Recent studies report that coastal areas of the Southeast are dangerously threatened by rising seas, worsening as worldwide temperatures continue climbing.