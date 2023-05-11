In this era of partisan misinformation disguised as good intentions, it shouldn’t be surprising that brazenly bogus events were staged for Earth Day.

Greenwashing is a courteous euphemism for an “Earth Day Summit” in McIntosh County, organized by Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols. Summit announcements alleging that it would advance sustainability actually undermined the concept by deceptively ignoring flagrant omissions and contradictions in both the event’s program and Echol’s positions on the PSC.

More from this section