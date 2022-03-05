Georgia’s coast is increasingly at risk from rising seas, high tide flooding and strengthening storms. Glynn County’s Shoreline Protection Plan confirms our shoreline is vulnerable to these threats.
That’s why last month’s decision by the Islands Planning Commission is so concerning. The IPC voted to recommend an amendment to Glynn County’s Beach and Dune Protection ordinance that will decrease the development setback line from 40 to 25 feet and allow structures that are not permissible by state law. This will backslide Glynn County from being a leader in shoreline protection to a county that puts its residents at risk by allowing structures in the buffer.
The IPC has indicated that this amendment will only impact homeowners near the beach. But the reality is that all county residents will be impacted. Decreasing the setback and allowing more structures to be built too close to storm surge zones will result in even more debris and economic harm than before. We can all recall Hurricane Matthew and the resulting damages that cost the county $11.4 million.
We can’t afford to ignore these facts. Our leaders must embrace strategies that protect our people and our homes, not roll back protective ordinances.
The Mainland Planning Commission will vote on the amendment Tuesday. If it passes, it will move to the Glynn County Commission on March 17. Please join us in urging the MPC and county commissioners to say no to this ill-advised amendment at onehundredmiles.org/development-setbacks.
Susan Inman
Brunswick