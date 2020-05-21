This past weekend (the weekend before Memorial Day weekend) a dangerous number of people were drawn to the St. Simons Island beach. The entire south end was congested with traffic, beach access points were impossibly clogged, public parking overflowed into the neighborhoods, and folks competed to park wherever they could ... legally and illegally.
In the interest of public safety, isn’t it time Governor Kemp relaxed or eliminated the exorbitant $8 parking fee on Jekyll Island? Affordable access to Jekyll’s 7 miles of public beach would ease the overcrowding on St. Simons Island, protect more people from COVID-19, and perhaps save the lives of a few citizens.
Patrick Anderson
St. Simons Island