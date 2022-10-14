Another senseless death occurred this week when a drunk driver smashed into an innocent victim’s car in Brunswick, killing him. A very sad story but with it another story is being told, one that is all too common and continually overlooked. That drunk driver was driving with a suspended license and no insurance. How many times do we see this in the crime section of this paper? Driving with a suspended license and no insurance. I worked as a Physical Therapist for 40-plus years with thousands of car accident victims, many who became destitute after being victims of drivers with no insurance and suspended licenses. Here is the loophole: People can’t afford or just don’t want to pay for insurance. So they buy the insurance, get their car registered then cancel the insurance but continue to drive. They injure someone in an accident, go to court and get off with a slap on the wrist. The victim tells the judge “What about my medical bills, I owe thousands?” The judge answers “You can sue him, but if they have no money you’re out of luck.” Driving on a suspended license was already against the law but there he is, still driving. Drunk driving was also against the law. Liberals will suggest more laws. How about enforcing the laws on the books with stronger sentences?
Don Brunelle