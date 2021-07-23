Interestingly, the retail price of gasoline has risen over one-third in price at the pump since Jan. 20 while the number of drivers on public roads who believe they are auditioning for NASCAR has increased dramatically. Don’t even think about asking one of these drivers as to how one might maximize your fuel mileage. You’ll only draw out a blank look.
Even worse, these drivers have no knowledge of the basic rules of the road — the law. Allow me to cite a few examples that even a fifth-grader has the correct answers to: the correct and appropriate use of headlights and turn signals, the difference between a solid and/or a broken line dividing two lanes of road, that when a traffic light turns to yellow it means prepare to stop. There are a few dozen more fundamentals rules that space won’t allow, but you get the picture.
The multiples of drivers who appear to ignore these fundamental rules either don’t care, never learned these laws or totally lack the self-discipline to be a safe driver.
Over 60 years ago, a wise old man prompted me into becoming a better driver by stating “a safe driver is one who has a comprehensive knowledge of the rules or the road and applies them to his or her driving in a safe and courteous manner.”
Golly, what a novel concept.
Robert Callahan
Brunswick