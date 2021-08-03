First, the Brunswick Police should get an award for the superior job they do. I have seen them in action, and their abilities got my attention.
Anyway this is not about them, it concerns the drivers here in Brunswick that break the laws daily, but our fine police pull them over all over the place. I have a dash cam, and I can switch it on at anytime. I keep it in case I get in a wreck, but here is what I have observed and is stored on the device.
In one month, 85 people were caught on my cam running stop signs and hundreds caught speeding. If I am going the limit, and someone passes me like I was standing still they are speeding. People speed in shopping center a lot, especially traveling across the lanes — at least 123 of them before I quit recording.
In 2017, 18 fatalities occurred in Glynn County and that was more than in Atlanta and Fulton County for goodness sake. Sadly, people are out of control and perhaps it is time to start charging more for speeders.
Look I am not perfect and yes I got caught going too fast off the causeway where the speeds go from 50 to 40 mph, but I try to be careful. I am getting terrified to drive in Glynn County.
Donald Green
Brunswick