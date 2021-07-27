That’s great, crack down on the speeders, but isn’t there a law to have your lights on while driving in the rain?
On a recent late afternoon, a horrible storm with torrential rains and dark skies opened up on Brunswick. I couldn’t believe how many drivers don’t use their headlights. A motorcycle was behind me in traffic and had to pull off. My wipers were going full blast, and I had a lot of trouble seeing.
I couldn’t help but think of safety on the road when a lot of drivers really didn’t want me to see them. The traffic was heavy anyway. It’s raining like mad, nerves were high and then you have to deal with invisible cars?
Law enforcement, please stop the madness cause it makes me mad. Bubba Gump is right — “Stupid is as stupid does.”
Luann Wolf
Brunswick