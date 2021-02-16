To those driving on Mallery, Demere, Ocean, and Beachview — the speed limit is 25 mph, not whatever speed suits you. On most of these streets there is no separation between the sidewalk and the road. Common sense would then dictate that you slow down when approaching people walking.
Unfortunately, there seems to be a lack thereof and many of you just don’t care. Recently a pickup truck and trailer nearly ran over my wife and one of our dogs at the intersection of Cummings Lane and Demere. The driver wasn’t paying attention, was on his phone (which is illegal) and drifted off the road onto the sidewalk.
Parents driving your child to St. Simons Elementary, most of you would scream bloody murder if a car went flying by your children as they were walking to school, yet you think nothing about doing it every morning.
To those of you on Sunday morning, if you’re running late for church, the Lord will understand. He might not be so understanding if you run someone over trying to get there on time. Also when someone is in a crosswalk you are required to stop even if they are in the other lane.
To county leaders and our police chief, we need more enforcement. Speed cameras would be ideal. We also need barriers between the road and sidewalk — possibly the same thing used to separate the bike lane on the causeway. Walking shouldn’t be a dangerous hobby on the island.
James MacDougall
St. Simons Island