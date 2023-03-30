We have a highly trained police force here and they ought to be making $100 an hour each to risk their lives. We have the worst drivers I have ever seen and most do not care. They hardly ever stop for stop signs, follow too close and speed. I do the speed limit and everyone passes me pedal to the metal. We need more officers and a good friend of mine (retired) said no one wants to work. Why, if we paid them $100,000, we might be able to hire more. It’s simply awful driving on the roads in Glynn County.
Donald Green