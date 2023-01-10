Regarding your Jan 6. editorial and George Ragsdale’s Jan. 7 letter, I believe you are missing the real issues, which are that there is no one “community vision,” and that commissioners order consulting products and shelve them when they’re not to their liking.
The lack of community vision was obvious during the rewrite process and in the subsequent rejection by the Mainland Planning Commission-plus group which forced the draft ordinances onto the shelf. County commissioners ostensibly represent the will of the people. What they actually represent is the will of the people who vote, and the MPC-plus, being appointed, is an extension of the county commissioners’ will. The “county” set the goals and process for gathering community input to the ordinance rewrite and the consultant, TSW, followed the county’s instructions in that process to produce what turned out to be controversial. It is controversial because those of us who “voted” by providing input to TSW, as instructed, are overwhelmingly for stricter, greener, safer ordinances and their enforcement, while county commissioners and MPC members, who are nearly all in the development value chain, do not.