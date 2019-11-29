Having recently moved to Brunswick, I feel that the downtown and waterfront area has much potential for beautification. The space already has many attractive aspects, and with a bit of revitalization, it could be the perfect space for outdoor entertainment and community events.
There are already so many wonderful entertaining spaces in downtown Brunswick and hosting outdoor evening events in the newly enhanced space would conduct an inclusive sense of community to the area. Involving the College of Coastal Georgia in activities hosted in a new downtown space would also be a great way to connect college affiliates and residential community members.
I know that this is a very popular issue throughout Glynn County, and that there has been plenty of previous discussions about this topic. Completing this task would help the economy to truly thrive and encourage more business owners and event holders to come to Brunswick.
Rebekah Martin
Brunswick