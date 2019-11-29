Having recently moved to Brunswick, I feel that the downtown and waterfront area has much potential for beautification. The space already has many attractive aspects, and with a bit of revitalization, it could be the perfect space for outdoor entertainment and community events.

There are already so many wonderful entertaining spaces in downtown Brunswick and hosting outdoor evening events in the newly enhanced space would conduct an inclusive sense of community to the area. Involving the College of Coastal Georgia in activities hosted in a new downtown space would also be a great way to connect college affiliates and residential community members.

I know that this is a very popular issue throughout Glynn County, and that there has been plenty of previous discussions about this topic. Completing this task would help the economy to truly thrive and encourage more business owners and event holders to come to Brunswick.

Rebekah Martin

Brunswick

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.