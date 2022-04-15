So, downtown Brunswick is finally coming to life. Long after the fathers blocked its progression for decades. Thanks so much to the “Fantastic Four” who are bringing life and breath to downtown.
Now, we need for those who are already there to cooperate. We simply cannot have restaurants and businesses closed on Sundays and expect the vitality of downtown to come to fruition. In simple words: get with the program.
Downtown Brunswick has the potential of becoming both a local and tourist destination. For that to happen, we need for all the businesses there to get on board. Please.
Glenn Carson
Brunswick