Referencing your” Reviving Downtown” story of June 25, I am a person who witnessed the before and after of revitalization of both downtown Frederick and Annapolis, Maryland. I am still amazed at how beautiful they made scenes of flood prone, drab, shuttered, nothingness.

I say with total honesty that Brunswick has potential equal too or greater then either of these cities.

In both cases, success was the combined efforts of zealous mayors, good politicians, helpful business folks and involved citizens.

Both had dedicated city planners and were constantly prodded, refereed and supported by local family-owned publications.

If the Lord would give me back 50 (or even 40) years, I would be down there helping push this cause along.

I would once again like to sit on a park bench surrounded by beauty, arisen from bramble filled rubble, and say “I was a part of this.”

Bob Hilton

Brunswick

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.