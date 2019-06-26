Referencing your” Reviving Downtown” story of June 25, I am a person who witnessed the before and after of revitalization of both downtown Frederick and Annapolis, Maryland. I am still amazed at how beautiful they made scenes of flood prone, drab, shuttered, nothingness.
I say with total honesty that Brunswick has potential equal too or greater then either of these cities.
In both cases, success was the combined efforts of zealous mayors, good politicians, helpful business folks and involved citizens.
Both had dedicated city planners and were constantly prodded, refereed and supported by local family-owned publications.
If the Lord would give me back 50 (or even 40) years, I would be down there helping push this cause along.
I would once again like to sit on a park bench surrounded by beauty, arisen from bramble filled rubble, and say “I was a part of this.”
Bob Hilton
Brunswick