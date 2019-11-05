For the past 18 years, I have been a native to Glynn County and have seen it grow over time. There has been one thing I have noticed, and that is our downtown area in Brunswick. I feel it has made some little strides in the past decade but nowhere close to the potential it has.
Driving past buildings that are run down and not attracting any businesses discourages me. As a business major I see a whole lot of potential within our hometown. I feel that more restaurants, businesses and hotels should look to set up shop there — especially by the Marina, which in my opinion will be one of the top real estate locations in Glynn County in the next decade or so.
There have been some other businesses that have already started the trend of setting up downtown. Reid’s Apothecary and the microbrewery have been some of the bigger business hopping on the wave.
John McMinn
St. Simons Island