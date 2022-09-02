A recent experience at a local doctor’s office compels me to write this. I waited two hours to see a local medical professional recently. The doctor in no way acknowledged being two hours late to our appointment. When I asked him why I had to wait so long, the doctor flew into a rage. He raised his voice, wagged his finger at me, angrily threw my folder across the room, and hit my foot with his rolling chair. He kept screaming “two hours!” He told me any doctor’s appointment would entail at least a two-hour wait. He also told me that in the future, I should take a day off work for any doctor’s appointment. If I have to take an entire day off work for one doctor’s visit, something is wrong with our healthcare system.
The doctor’s major lapse in professionalism is the product of the all-too-common practice of double booking, which is unethical and unfair to patients. Doctors want to make more money, so they book two or more patients for the same time slot. This is great for doctors who increase their bankroll, but forces patients to lose time and money. Patients need to push back on this issue. Ask your doctor if he double books. Many of them are reluctant to admit to the practice. If you have been waiting an hour or more, ask what is happening and how long the wait is expected to be. If patients do nothing, this practice will continue