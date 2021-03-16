During our last couple of elections, including the Senate runoff, many voting and registration challenges made news. Still, I was proud that Georgia had in place a number of measures that alleviated electoral restrictions, from expanded absentee voting to broader opportunities to vote early.
It makes it all the more confusing that bills being bandied about by the Georgia legislature risk moving us backward. Our country has often moved about it slowly, but we have a rich history of fighting to ensure more eligible Americans have our right to vote honored. Specifically, record numbers of Georgians — some who had never voted before — turning out to vote over the last two election cycles affirms our shared American values of democracy, freedom and integrity.
So, as a record number of bills to restrict people’s basic right to vote are introduced in state legislatures across the country, let’s keep Georgians’ voter registration options and access to the ballot moving forward. Our legacy of all Americans and all Georgians having an equal say at election time is hard fought and well worth preserving. Perhaps our legislators need to hear from more of us on this point before their session ends later this month.
Randy Siegel
St. Simons Island