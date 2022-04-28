Sometimes when I read what is going on in this country I think, “Man you just couldn’t make this stuff up.” I think we would all agree that it is unwise to give an opponent or potential enemy control over one’s very livelihood. We look at Germany’s decision to become dependent on Russia for the oil to provide Germany’s energy and wonder “How they could have been so stupid? Surely, we in the U.S. would never make that mistake.” Yet here we are pushing to convert our energy source in the U.S. to solar panels. At the same time we are discouraging the use of the energy source we have an abundance of, oil and natural gas.
What’s wrong with that? Well, as the U.S has no significant capacity to make solar cells, we purchase 85% our solar panels from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia. That doesn’t sound too bad on the surface. Then you learn that according to S&P Global Commodity Insights, three quarters of the panel production in Southeast Asia is Chinese-owned, as is 90% of the capacity for manufacturing solar cells worldwide. But it gets worse. To make a solar cell one starts with the production of ingots made of polysilicon which are then sold to Southeast Asia. Guess who makes most of the world’s ingots. China.
Germany became dependent on Russia for its energy source. Now we are trying to become dependent on China for ours. You just can’t make this stuff up.
Frank Cullen
St. Simons Island