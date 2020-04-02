Businesses around the country are doing their part to help make things easier and more convenient for their customers during COVID-19. Local businesses are also following suit. However, as things like curbside pickup become the new norm for many, it demonstrates how those who are marginalized are forgotten on a daily basis.
It puts ableism on full display. If you’re not familiar with that word, here’s your introduction. Ableism is the systematic oppression and discrimination by the government and society against the disabled.
When those who are disabled ask for accommodations such as telecommuting, the ability to fully integrate their education online, and yes, even curbside pickup, they are refused. In a normal world, those things are seen as inconveniences and not cost effective. Now that everyone needs them, they are suddenly doable.
To the local businesses and restaurants currently providing things like curbside pickup, I urge you to offer these services year-round. The disabled community’s dollar has the same worth as those who are not disabled.
The disabled community has spending power. The choice of whether or not you tap into it after this is all over is entirely up to you.
Mary Fashik
Brunswick